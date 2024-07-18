US Bancorp DE Buys 245 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $316,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 640,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,973,000 after acquiring an additional 70,506 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $663,000.

NASDAQ:VONG opened at $94.33 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

