US Bancorp DE Buys 2,780 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,780 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 480.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.3 %

SNY opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $42.63 and a 1-year high of $55.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.91 and a 200-day moving average of $48.67.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.96. Sanofi had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

