US Bancorp DE Buys 4,204 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,435 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 4,204 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $3,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 219.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,206,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,342,742,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134,363 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $649,798,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $344,354,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,670,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,452,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728,782 shares during the period. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $113.80 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.48 and its 200 day moving average is $98.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.62. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $117.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $986.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $989.14 million. Research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 366,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Alternative Assets Llc bought 1,956,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,011.92. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 9,688,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $247,641,076.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 17,500,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,458,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 366,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,557,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.