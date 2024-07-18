US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Markel Group by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 80 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 43.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at $109,228,184.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Markel Group news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,620.83, for a total value of $197,741.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,606.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 3,000 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,638.39, for a total transaction of $4,915,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,228,184.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MKL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Markel Group from $1,475.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,597.67.

MKL opened at $1,620.22 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,595.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1,515.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,295.65 and a 1-year high of $1,670.24.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $18.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $18.50 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Markel Group had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

