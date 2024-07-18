US Bancorp DE Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Watsco were worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 50.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 185,633 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,188,000 after buying an additional 62,593 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,737 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,062 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,287,000 after purchasing an additional 28,047 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $536,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WSO stock opened at $502.58 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.58 and a twelve month high of $520.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $479.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $435.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.26%. Watsco’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be issued a dividend of $2.70 per share. This represents a $10.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.85, for a total transaction of $366,759.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,714.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Alexander Macdonald sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.41, for a total value of $2,487,830.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WSO shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $404.25.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

