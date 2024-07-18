US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $4,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 360.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 23,094 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.3% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 27,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Finally, Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.4% in the first quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 26,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. 7.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Genmab A/S stock opened at $26.83 on Thursday. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $24.53 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.60. The firm has a market cap of $17.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 18.90% and a net margin of 30.74%. The business had revenue of $603.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GMAB. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Genmab A/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GMAB

Genmab A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.