US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,895,487 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,436,215,000 after purchasing an additional 204,481 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Equifax by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,703,228 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,388,695,000 after acquiring an additional 40,642 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,856,248 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $953,612,000 after acquiring an additional 298,846 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,740.8% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,085,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $515,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Equifax by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,572,846 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $388,949,000 after purchasing an additional 206,037 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total transaction of $836,726.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,635 shares of company stock worth $18,969,282. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Equifax from $275.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $291.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Equifax from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.47.

Shares of NYSE EFX opened at $259.20 on Thursday. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.95 and a 1 year high of $275.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $241.74 and its 200 day moving average is $246.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.56.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 34.74%.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

