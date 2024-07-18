US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,374 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter valued at $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in First Solar during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FSLR opened at $208.17 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $243.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.37. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.21 and a 1 year high of $306.77. The company has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.44.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.30. First Solar had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 28.75%. The firm had revenue of $794.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 16,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.69, for a total transaction of $4,409,049.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,419,797.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Chapman sold 3,165 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.48, for a total transaction of $602,869.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,045 shares in the company, valued at $199,051.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,153 shares of company stock valued at $12,540,428. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSLR. Bank of America boosted their price objective on First Solar from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. DZ Bank lowered First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on First Solar from $359.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded First Solar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $187.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.72.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

