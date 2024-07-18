US Bancorp DE Has $3.55 Million Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,795 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,943 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $3,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,577,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,184,000 after buying an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $1,089,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 16,159 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 64,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after buying an additional 10,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMG Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,059,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $458,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,671 shares in the company, valued at $831,336.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William C. Rhodes III purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $968,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $458,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $831,336.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

RF has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.39.

NYSE:RF opened at $22.11 on Thursday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.17%.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

