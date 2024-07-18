US Bancorp DE Has $3.64 Million Stock Position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

US Bancorp DE decreased its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 92,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,903 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HSBC were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HSBC. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HSBC by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,628 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,022,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in HSBC during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of HSBC by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,446,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 285.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 112,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 83,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $789.00.

Shares of HSBC opened at $43.50 on Thursday. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $35.30 and a 52 week high of $45.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.58.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter. HSBC had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that HSBC Holdings plc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. HSBC’s payout ratio is 34.14%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

