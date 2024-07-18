US Bancorp DE Has $3.80 Million Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,758 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,427 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.06% of Qualys worth $3,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Qualys by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,463,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,739,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $570,532,000 after acquiring an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.56, for a total value of $83,504.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,144.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total value of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,131 shares of company stock worth $4,265,838 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QLYS opened at $146.67 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $206.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $141.84 and its 200-day moving average is $162.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.49.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Qualys had a return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 28.48%. The company had revenue of $145.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.67 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QLYS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen started coverage on Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Qualys from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $172.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

