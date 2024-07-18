US Bancorp DE Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,468 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,623 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $31,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 367.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON stock opened at $317.78 on Thursday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 52 week low of $175.37 and a 52 week high of $329.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $288.96. The company has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a PE ratio of 92.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.20. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $460.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AXON shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $308.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Axon Enterprise has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $342.54.

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 275,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Jeri Williams sold 308 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.07, for a total transaction of $95,501.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,282.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 44,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.96, for a total value of $13,638,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 275,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,500,296.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,447 shares of company stock worth $27,684,677 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

