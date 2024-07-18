US Bancorp DE Has $3.92 Million Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $3,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,082,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,491,000 after acquiring an additional 22,327 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,010,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,222,000 after buying an additional 522,779 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 663.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,270,000 after buying an additional 840,169 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 636,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,990,000 after acquiring an additional 77,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,886,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZBRA opened at $325.89 on Thursday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $194.59 and a one year high of $337.08. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $313.38 and a 200-day moving average of $289.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.71. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ZBRA shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $340.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BNP Paribas raised Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $312.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.36.

Insider Activity at Zebra Technologies

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Michael Cho sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.51, for a total transaction of $531,085.07. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,822.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

