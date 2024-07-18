US Bancorp DE Has $4.61 Million Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

US Bancorp DE decreased its stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,281 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Ryan Specialty alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RYAN. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 34.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 4.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,213,000 after buying an additional 428,165 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ryan Specialty in the fourth quarter valued at about $681,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Ryan Specialty by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after buying an additional 4,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Ryan Specialty stock opened at $58.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.17. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.49 and a 52-week high of $61.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a PE ratio of 110.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Ryan Specialty Announces Dividend

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 9.15%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. Ryan Specialty’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Ryan Specialty’s dividend payout ratio is 83.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Ryan Specialty from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ryan Specialty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Ryan Specialty

Ryan Specialty Profile

(Free Report)

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryan Specialty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryan Specialty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.