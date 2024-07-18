US Bancorp DE Has $4.95 Million Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,137 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,092 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Shopify were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Shopify by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,164,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,998,476,000 after buying an additional 1,419,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shopify by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,168,291 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,284,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,424,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,071,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Shopify by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,849,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,235,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,049,089,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Shopify from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. TD Securities dropped their target price on Shopify from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Shopify from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

Shares of SHOP opened at $64.83 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -381.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.68 and a 200-day moving average of $72.01.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 2.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

