US Bancorp DE Has $5.05 Million Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $5,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 41 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,350.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,618 shares in the company, valued at $27,834,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard Deal sold 13,591 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,374.30, for a total value of $18,678,111.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,314 shares of the company's stock, valued at $67,772,230.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock valued at $21,888,518. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,413.00 to $1,418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,113.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,319.40.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $1,602.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $39.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.14, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,423.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,298.52. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $810.26 and a 52-week high of $1,627.11.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $5.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $433.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.94 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 62.28% and a net margin of 29.99%. Analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

