US Bancorp DE Increases Stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $251.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of RenaissanceRe from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $257.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $334.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.33.

In other news, EVP David E. Marra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,675,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe stock opened at $229.70 on Thursday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $174.22 and a fifty-two week high of $239.42. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.45.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $12.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.86 by $2.32. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 24.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.16 earnings per share. RenaissanceRe’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 36.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

