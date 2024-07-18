US Bancorp DE Purchases 1,209 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,960 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIO. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 121 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 65.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $420.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $315.00 price objective (down from $440.00) on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.67.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In related news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.91, for a total value of $104,024.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,852,994.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $318.89 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.59 and a twelve month high of $431.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $286.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 4.89.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $610.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.09 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.59% and a negative net margin of 12.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 10.8 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. The company develops, manufactures, and markets instruments, systems, reagents, and consumables to separate, purify, characterize, and quantitate biological materials such as cells, proteins, and nucleic acids for proteomics, genomics, biopharmaceutical production, cellular biology, and food safety markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.