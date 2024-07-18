US Bancorp DE Purchases 31,930 Shares of ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in ASE Technology were worth $3,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Capital Management Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. BetterWealth LLC purchased a new position in ASE Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ASX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley cut ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

NYSE:ASX opened at $11.34 on Thursday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $12.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). ASE Technology had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 5.41%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3209 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. ASE Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

