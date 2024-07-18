US Bancorp DE Purchases 5,633 Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:XMHQ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,231 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF were worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,410,000 after purchasing an additional 544,342 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,033,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,641,000 after purchasing an additional 405,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 38.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 800,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,128,000 after purchasing an additional 223,317 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 522,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after purchasing an additional 24,332 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 505,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,598,000 after purchasing an additional 111,325 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF Price Performance

XMHQ stock opened at $100.54 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 1.15. Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61.

About Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap Quality ETF (XMHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Quality index. The fund tracks the S&P mid-cap 400 Quality Index, which screens stocks based on fundamental factors and weights them using a multi-factor approach. XMHQ was launched on Dec 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

