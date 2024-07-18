US Bancorp DE Raises Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,348 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,044 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $3,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 55.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,800,911 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $250,831,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,387 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,058,401 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $153,593,000 after purchasing an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $118,772,000 after buying an additional 120,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,615,616 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $80,991,000 after buying an additional 129,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after buying an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

Shares of STM opened at $41.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 22.30%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STM. The Goldman Sachs Group raised STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

STMicroelectronics Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

