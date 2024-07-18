US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dollar General by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,720,000 after purchasing an additional 17,402 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP increased its stake in Dollar General by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP now owns 11,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 4.7% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Meeder Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DG stock opened at $124.42 on Thursday. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $173.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.08. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $161.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.86.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

