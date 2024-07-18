US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,558,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 37,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF opened at $84.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.30. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $54.81 and a 52-week high of $86.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.13). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David A. Peacock sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.90, for a total value of $1,038,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,815.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

