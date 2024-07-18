US Bancorp DE Reduces Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,207 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Hologic were worth $3,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,422,528 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,901,000 after purchasing an additional 115,051 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.4% during the first quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 194,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,165,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 6.5% during the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 52,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 19,775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stephens started coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hologic from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.55.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $78.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.16 and a 200-day moving average of $74.72.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Hologic’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

