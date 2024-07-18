US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,078 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Welltower alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Welltower by 338.7% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Welltower by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on WELL shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Welltower from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on Welltower from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Welltower Price Performance

Welltower stock opened at $106.79 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.90 and a 52-week high of $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.01 and its 200 day moving average is $95.38. The company has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.84, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Welltower’s payout ratio is presently 301.23%.

Welltower Company Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.