US Bancorp DE Sells 2,036 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in IQVIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,694 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 16,685 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,219,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 13.8% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 22,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 11.8% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $230.29 on Thursday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.42 and a twelve month high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average of $228.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IQVIA from $241.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $255.73.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

