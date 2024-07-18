US Bancorp DE Sells 2,254 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Price Performance

NET opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NET

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,247 shares of company stock valued at $55,132,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Profile

(Free Report)

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.