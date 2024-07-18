US Bancorp DE Sells 2,254 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

US Bancorp DE reduced its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,254 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,159,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,534,000 after acquiring an additional 740,914 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,543,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,310,000 after acquiring an additional 487,308 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cloudflare by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,815,000 after acquiring an additional 47,175 shares during the period. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Cloudflare Price Performance
NET opened at $80.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.88 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on NET. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Friday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.92.
Insider Activity at Cloudflare
In related news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cloudflare news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 10,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $892,937.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,204,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,421,305.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 709,247 shares of company stock valued at $55,132,713 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.
Cloudflare Profile
Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.
