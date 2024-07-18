US Bancorp DE Sells 24,124 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 34.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,124 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Post were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of POST. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 487.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Post by 56.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Post by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Post in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,152. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $158,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 73,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,762,225.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 16,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,761,650.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,152. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,345 shares of company stock worth $2,344,320. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

POST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Post from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Shares of Post stock opened at $110.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $104.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.42.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Post had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.38%. Post’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

