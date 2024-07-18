US Bancorp DE Sells 313 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,230 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $4,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,869,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,391,567,000 after acquiring an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,596,427 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $514,534,000 after purchasing an additional 83,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,213,631 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $343,296,000 after purchasing an additional 188,590 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,520,447 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $235,791,000 after purchasing an additional 65,524 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,094,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $216,812,000 after purchasing an additional 112,787 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Diamondback Energy from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.50.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $210.94 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.09. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.18 and a 1 year high of $214.50. The company has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $1,182,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,677 shares in the company, valued at $13,736,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,241.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

