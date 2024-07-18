US Bancorp DE Sells 32,412 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

US Bancorp DE reduced its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,412 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $4,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 151.7% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 107,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after acquiring an additional 64,784 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the fourth quarter valued at $1,467,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1,120.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 21,420 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 79.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 477,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,417,000 after acquiring an additional 210,780 shares during the period. 31.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $73.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $56.28 and a 12 month high of $76.44.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

