US Bancorp DE Sells 3,743 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,908 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,743 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,567 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CSL stock opened at $425.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $416.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $375.50. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $443.87.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 17.13% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $423.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In other news, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares in the company, valued at $645,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,413.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total value of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,059 shares of company stock worth $24,334,065 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

