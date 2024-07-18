US Bancorp DE Sells 38,438 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

US Bancorp DE decreased its position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Free Report) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,212 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 38,438 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

HDFC Bank Price Performance

Shares of HDB opened at $60.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $112.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.21. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $52.16 and a 1 year high of $71.39.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $9.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HDFC Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a $0.7008 dividend. This is a positive change from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 18.40%.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in three segments: Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking, and Treasury Services. It accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, and overdrafts against fixed deposits.

