US Bancorp DE Sells 435 Shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,635 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.21% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 93.9% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 6,820.5% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in First Financial Bancorp. in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. 77.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Financial Bancorp.

In other news, insider Richard S. Dennen sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $248,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,113.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bancorp. Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of First Financial Bancorp. stock opened at $26.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $17.23 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.01.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $287.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.79 million. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 11.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

First Financial Bancorp. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of First Financial Bancorp. in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company offers checking, savings, and money-market accounts; and accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

