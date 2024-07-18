US Bancorp DE Sells 4,786 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

US Bancorp DE lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $60.30 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $60.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.52. The stock has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

