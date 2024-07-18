US Bancorp DE Sells 586 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 586 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $3,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXF. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 68.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,810 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000.

NYSEARCA:PXF opened at $50.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.79.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (PXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Developed x US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the biggest companies in developed markets outside the US that are selected and weighted based on fundamental measures. PXF was launched on Jun 25, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

