US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,681 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $3,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TER. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $112.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Teradyne from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Teradyne from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Teradyne from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.93.

Teradyne stock opened at $152.35 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.93, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $144.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.49.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $599.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.20, for a total transaction of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,077,610.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total value of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

