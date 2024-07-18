USCB Financial (USCB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect USCB Financial to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

USCB Financial (NASDAQ:USCB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. USCB Financial had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $17.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 million. On average, analysts expect USCB Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

USCB opened at $14.20 on Thursday. USCB Financial has a 1-year low of $10.04 and a 1-year high of $14.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $279.03 million, a P/E ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. USCB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In related news, CFO Robert B. Anderson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $850,469.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other USCB Financial news, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $60,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,219.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert B. Anderson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.91 per share, with a total value of $35,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $850,469.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 36,789 shares of company stock valued at $425,297. Corporate insiders own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

USCB Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for U.S. Century Bank that engages in the provision of various personal and business banking products and services in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial and consumer checking, money market deposit, savings, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

