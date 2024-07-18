USDX [Kava] Hits 24 Hour Volume of $281,516.87 (USDX)

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 18th. During the last seven days, USDX [Kava] has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. USDX [Kava] has a market capitalization of $89.89 million and approximately $281,516.87 worth of USDX [Kava] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX [Kava] token can currently be bought for $0.81 or 0.00001248 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64,556.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $377.25 or 0.00584404 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.44 or 0.00047153 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.92 or 0.00069587 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00007878 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000167 BTC.

USDX [Kava] Token Profile

USDX [Kava] (CRYPTO:USDX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 1st, 2020. USDX [Kava]’s total supply is 107,526,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,567,264 tokens. USDX [Kava]’s official website is kava.io. The official message board for USDX [Kava] is medium.com/kava-labs. USDX [Kava]’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform.

USDX [Kava] Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX [Kava] directly using US dollars.

