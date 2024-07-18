Valerie Morisset Sells 42,377 Shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) Stock

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Get Free Report) EVP Valerie Morisset sold 42,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $297,062.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,768,665.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Valerie Morisset also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 11th, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $355,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 9th, Valerie Morisset sold 5,931 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $39,500.46.

On Friday, July 5th, Valerie Morisset sold 12,342 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $87,134.52.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Valerie Morisset sold 50,000 shares of Eliem Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $338,000.00.

Eliem Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of ELYM stock opened at $6.85 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average of $4.92. Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.92 and a beta of -0.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eliem Therapeutics

Eliem Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ELYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eliem Therapeutics stock. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eliem Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.05% of Eliem Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Eliem Therapeutics Company Profile

Eliem Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders to address unmet needs in psychiatry, epilepsy, chronic pain, and other disorders of the peripheral and central nervous systems. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

