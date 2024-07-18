Valero Energy (VLO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 25th. Analysts expect Valero Energy to post earnings of $5.15 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Valero Energy to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $150.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.42. Valero Energy has a twelve month low of $113.70 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 21.20%.

In other Valero Energy news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VLO. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $179.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Argus downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $178.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.33.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

