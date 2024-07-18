Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE VMI opened at $286.84 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $264.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Valmont Industries has a 12 month low of $188.63 and a 12 month high of $288.90.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $1.08. Valmont Industries had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $977.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Valmont Industries will post 15.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,100,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $490,407,000 after acquiring an additional 54,189 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 802,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 401,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,711,000 after buying an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Valmont Industries by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 386,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $90,281,000 after buying an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Valmont Industries by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 295,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,967,000 after buying an additional 79,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

