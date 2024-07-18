VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) Short Interest Update

VanEck Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a drop of 5.7% from the June 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Gaming ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $435,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gaming ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

VanEck Gaming ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BJK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day moving average of $41.71. The company has a market cap of $37.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Gaming ETF has a 1 year low of $37.08 and a 1 year high of $47.49.

VanEck Gaming ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Gaming ETF (BJK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Global Gaming index, a market-cap-weighted index of global companies that generate at least 50% of revenues from gaming and related activities. BJK was launched on Jan 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

