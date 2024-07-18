Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $3,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Health Care ETF stock opened at $276.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $222.27 and a fifty-two week high of $277.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $265.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $262.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

