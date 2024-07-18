Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 205,240 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the previous session’s volume of 175,818 shares.The stock last traded at $121.99 and had previously closed at $121.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 12,198,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,119,000 after purchasing an additional 572,217 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,982,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,792,000 after purchasing an additional 56,327 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,809,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,398 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 635,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,342,000 after purchasing an additional 39,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 552,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,192 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

