Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,318,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,146 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $87.73.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.
Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.
About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF
The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.
