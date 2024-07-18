Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,318,257 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 2,359,146 shares.The stock last traded at $89.31 and had previously closed at $87.73.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.82 and its 200 day moving average is $81.46.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.299 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTWO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 4,000.0% in the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.