Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,481 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,306.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 33,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 84,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,568,000 after purchasing an additional 72,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 372,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,829,000 after buying an additional 27,117 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH opened at $77.86 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.43 and a twelve month high of $77.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.11.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

