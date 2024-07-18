Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,471 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. American Investment Services Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 25,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 257,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 17,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth $330,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.89. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.60.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.444 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

