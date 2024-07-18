Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 21,973 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 53,869 shares.The stock last traded at $103.80 and had previously closed at $102.96.

Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 436,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,033,000 after buying an additional 13,128 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 8,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 7,373 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (IVOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap US companies. IVOO was launched on Sep 9, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

