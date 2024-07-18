Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) SVP Elvia Cowan Sells 5,000 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) SVP Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $425,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,723 shares in the company, valued at $1,081,455. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Elvia Cowan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 8th, Elvia Cowan sold 5,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $81.37 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $73.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.64. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.20 and a 1-year high of $85.61. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.28. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 155.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vaxcyte by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

