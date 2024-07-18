Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $56.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventas traded as high as $53.47 and last traded at $53.46, with a volume of 36889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $53.10.

VTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Gregory R. Liebbe sold 14,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total transaction of $697,612.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,394.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares in the company, valued at $1,259,900.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,270 shares of company stock worth $1,672,966. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 77.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -281.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ventas’s payout ratio is -947.37%.

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

